What’s open on the Simcoe Day civic holiday in Toronto

Toronto's skyline seen from Lake Ontario. The ferry to the Toronto Islands will be running on the Simcoe Day holiday on Monday.

It may be a holiday, but plenty will remain open in Toronto on Monday, Aug. 7. Here’s a look at what you can expect:

What’s open

  • Most of the city’s major malls – the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale Mall, Fairview Mall, Square One, Vaughan Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, Toronto Premium Outlets and Pacific Mall
  • Many grocery stores (check with your local store for details)
  • Most LCBO locations in Toronto
  • 268 Beer Stores across the province, including many in the Greater Toronto Area
  • Tourist attractions such as the Toronto Zoo, Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Ontario Science Centre and the Hockey Hall of Fame
  • Major movie theatres
  • Public tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools and splash pads, city golf courses
  • City of Toronto attractions such as Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo, Allan Gardens Conservatory, Centennial Park Conservatory, Fort York National Historic Site, Spadina Museum
  • Ferry service to the newly reopened Toronto Islands Park
  • GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule
  • TTC is running on a holiday schedule

What’s closed

  • Government buildings/offices
  • Mail collection and delivery is cancelled
  • Toronto Public Library branches are closed Sunday and Monday
  • Banks

Parking enforcement

Toronto police said parking officers will not be enforcing some on-street parking bylaws during the Civic holiday on Monday.

That includes the pay-and-display and metered areas, rush-hour routes and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations.

Police said all other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced.

