What’s open on the Simcoe Day civic holiday in Toronto

It may be a holiday, but plenty will remain open in Toronto on Monday, Aug. 7. Here’s a look at what you can expect:

What’s open

Most of the city’s major malls – the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale Mall, Fairview Mall, Square One, Vaughan Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, Toronto Premium Outlets and Pacific Mall

Many grocery stores (check with your local store for details)

Most LCBO locations in Toronto

268 Beer Stores across the province, including many in the Greater Toronto Area

Tourist attractions such as the Toronto Zoo, Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Ontario Science Centre and the Hockey Hall of Fame

Major movie theatres

Public tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools and splash pads, city golf courses

City of Toronto attractions such as Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo, Allan Gardens Conservatory, Centennial Park Conservatory, Fort York National Historic Site, Spadina Museum

Ferry service to the newly reopened Toronto Islands Park

GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule

TTC is running on a holiday schedule

What’s closed

Government buildings/offices

Mail collection and delivery is cancelled

Toronto Public Library branches are closed Sunday and Monday

Banks

Parking enforcement

Toronto police said parking officers will not be enforcing some on-street parking bylaws during the Civic holiday on Monday.

That includes the pay-and-display and metered areas, rush-hour routes and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations.

Police said all other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced.