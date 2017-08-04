What’s open on the Simcoe Day civic holiday in Toronto
It may be a holiday, but plenty will remain open in Toronto on Monday, Aug. 7. Here’s a look at what you can expect:
What’s open
- Most of the city’s major malls – the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale Mall, Fairview Mall, Square One, Vaughan Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, Toronto Premium Outlets and Pacific Mall
- Many grocery stores (check with your local store for details)
- Most LCBO locations in Toronto
- 268 Beer Stores across the province, including many in the Greater Toronto Area
- Tourist attractions such as the Toronto Zoo, Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Ontario Science Centre and the Hockey Hall of Fame
- Major movie theatres
- Public tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools and splash pads, city golf courses
- City of Toronto attractions such as Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo, Allan Gardens Conservatory, Centennial Park Conservatory, Fort York National Historic Site, Spadina Museum
- Ferry service to the newly reopened Toronto Islands Park
- GO Transit is running on a Saturday schedule
- TTC is running on a holiday schedule
What’s closed
- Government buildings/offices
- Mail collection and delivery is cancelled
- Toronto Public Library branches are closed Sunday and Monday
- Banks
Parking enforcement
Toronto police said parking officers will not be enforcing some on-street parking bylaws during the Civic holiday on Monday.
That includes the pay-and-display and metered areas, rush-hour routes and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations.
Police said all other areas and parking offences will continue to be enforced.
