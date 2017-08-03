Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London region

Southwestern Ontario could be in for a stormy afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday morning for most of the region including London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

The national weather service says a warm, humid and unstable air mass is parked over the area and has the potential to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning.

Forecasters say the main issue for the area appears to be the potential for torrential downpours. Officials say it’s possible 50 millimetres could fall in an hour or less.

