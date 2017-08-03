Canada
Teen in serious condition after ATV collision in Saint John

Saint John Police are investigating an incident that left a 17-year-old in serious condition

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a collision that occurred early Thursday morning on Highway 7 near Highway 1 Eastbound.

Multiple emergency personnel responded to the incident shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Details are scarce but the incident involved an ATV.

A 17-year-old is currently at the Regional Hospital in serious condition.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

