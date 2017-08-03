Teen in serious condition after ATV collision in Saint John
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a collision that occurred early Thursday morning on Highway 7 near Highway 1 Eastbound.
Multiple emergency personnel responded to the incident shortly after 7:00 a.m.
Details are scarce but the incident involved an ATV.
A 17-year-old is currently at the Regional Hospital in serious condition.
Police say they are continuing to investigate.
