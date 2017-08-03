Teen in serious condition after ATV collision in Saint John

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a collision that occurred early Thursday morning on Highway 7 near Highway 1 Eastbound.

Multiple emergency personnel responded to the incident shortly after 7:00 a.m.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP looking into 2 suspicious fires at fishery department offices

Details are scarce but the incident involved an ATV.

A 17-year-old is currently at the Regional Hospital in serious condition.

READ MORE: Border agency seizes 200 kg of hashish hidden in chocolate bars at Port of Halifax

Police say they are continuing to investigate.