Canada
August 3, 2017 9:52 am
Updated: August 3, 2017 10:03 am

Alberta announcing changes to province’s liquor policies Thursday

By Online Reporter  Global News

Finance Minister Joe Ceci is scheduled to announce changes to Alberta's liquor policies.

AP Photo/Matthew Mead
A A

The Alberta government is set to make an announcement on Thursday regarding changes to the province’s liquor policies.

A news release from the Government of Alberta says the changes will “expand consumer choice, innovation and economic growth.”

READ MORE: New patio policy loosens restrictions on Alberta bars and restaurants

Finance Minister Joe Ceci will be making the announcement at the Bridgeland Riverside Farmers’ Market northeast Calgary at 3:30 p.m.

Acting president and CEO of the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) Alain Maisonneuve will also attend.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AGLC
Alain Maisonneuve
Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission
Alberta Liquor
Alberta liquor policies
Alberta liquor policy
Bridgeland Riverside Farmers’ Market
Finance Minister Joe Ceci
Joe Ceci
Liquor Policies

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News