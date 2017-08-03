Alberta announcing changes to province’s liquor policies Thursday
The Alberta government is set to make an announcement on Thursday regarding changes to the province’s liquor policies.
A news release from the Government of Alberta says the changes will “expand consumer choice, innovation and economic growth.”
Finance Minister Joe Ceci will be making the announcement at the Bridgeland Riverside Farmers’ Market northeast Calgary at 3:30 p.m.
Acting president and CEO of the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) Alain Maisonneuve will also attend.
