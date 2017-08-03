Justin Bieber addresses tour cancellation: ‘I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you’

After Justin Bieber surprised his fans by cancelling the remainder of his Purpose world tour, the singer is now speaking out.

Following the cancellation, rumours circulated that he had cancelled the tour as a result of being tired and needing time off. Rumours also circulated that Bieber had called it off because of he had “rededicated himself to Christ”. Now, Bieber is setting the record straight.

Bieber took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a long and emotional message explaining the reason for wrapping the tour up earlier than expected.

“I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you. I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU! Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going,” Bieber started off his message.

“I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!!” the singer continued.

Bieber explained that he’s surrounded himself with people he considers to be role models and that they have been reminding him of who he wants to be. “I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!” he explained.

Looking back on his past, Bieber noted that the decisions and relationships he’s gone through over the years are not indicative of his future. He’s aware of his mistakes, he’s aware he’s going to continue making some and he’s hoping to grow from them.

“I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself. I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world. I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling,” the singer continued.

He reassured his fans that this break is only temporary and he’s taking this time off now so he can come back stronger for his fans and for himself. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be,” Bieber wrote.

“This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from!” he said, ending the note by acknowledging that there may be some spelling mistakes and grammar errors, but “I think there’s something special about imperfections,” he said.

It seems not everyone is buying Bieber’s excuse though. In a video obtained by ET Canada, KISS frontman Gene Simmons shared his thoughts on Bieber cancelling his tour.

“Yeah, get a life. You don’t have to worry about anything, you’re rich. In case you didn’t notice, you’re white. You’ve got white privilege. There’s nothing to complain about,” he said.

“But listen, I wish him well. He’s young. He’s got lots of fans,” Simmons added.