Crime
August 3, 2017 9:43 am

Halifax police investigating after report of laser pointed at aircraft

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE: A laser is directed at a Global News helicopter on Nov. 24, 2015.

Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a laser was reportedly pointed at a small aircraft on Tuesday night in the Bedford area.

According to police, a small single-engine plane was flying above the area of Hammonds Plains Road and Highway 102 at 10:53 p.m., when the pilot became temporarily blind due to a laser beam pointing into the cockpit.

READ MORE: Witness says child responsible for series of laser strikes affecting aircraft: RCMP

Lasers are especially dangerous to planes as the light can refract and blind the pilot, making flight or landing of the plane difficult.

Officers searched the area where the beam was thought to have originated from but were unable to locate any suspects.

The maximum penalty for aiming a laser into a cockpit is a $100,000 fine, five years in prison or both.

WATCH: Halifax company teams up with Airbus to protect pilots against lasers

The police say their investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aircraft
Bedford
Crime
Halifax
Halifax crime
halifax police
Halifax Regional Polic
Halifax Regional Police
Hammonds Plains Road
Laser
Laser and aircraft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News