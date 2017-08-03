Halifax police investigating after report of laser pointed at aircraft

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a laser was reportedly pointed at a small aircraft on Tuesday night in the Bedford area.

According to police, a small single-engine plane was flying above the area of Hammonds Plains Road and Highway 102 at 10:53 p.m., when the pilot became temporarily blind due to a laser beam pointing into the cockpit.

Lasers are especially dangerous to planes as the light can refract and blind the pilot, making flight or landing of the plane difficult.

Officers searched the area where the beam was thought to have originated from but were unable to locate any suspects.

The maximum penalty for aiming a laser into a cockpit is a $100,000 fine, five years in prison or both.

The police say their investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.