Perth County OPP say child approached by stranger in Milverton complaint a ‘misunderstanding’

Following an incident in Milverton last weekend involving a child being approached by a stranger, Perth County OPP have deemed the allegations as “unfounded.”

Police say they have no public safety concerns after a child was approached by an unknown adult in a car on Mill Street East on Saturday, July 29 at around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators initially said the adult asked the child if they wanted to go for a ride, but the child refused and ran away.

The OPP clarified on Thursday morning that the incident was a misunderstanding, but no further details were provided.

Police continue to remind members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to be extremely vigilant when approached by unknown individuals.

Parents and caregivers of young children should have a discussion with their child about “stranger safety” and what to do if confronted by a stranger.