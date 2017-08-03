Vigil held for victims of Minneapolis school explosion

Hundreds of people packed a campus chapel to pray and comfort each other at the Minneapolis school where two people were killed and more than a-half dozen others were hurt in an explosion and partial building collapse.

Minnehaha Academy President Donna Harris, who was injured in Wednesday’s explosion and collapse, encouraged those gathered at the campus of the Christian school Wednesday night to trust God and they will get through the ordeal.

The blast, fire and collapse Wednesday morning occurred in the upper school. Minnehaha Academy said the explosion killed Ruth Berg, the school’s receptionist for 17 years. Fire officials said her body was found about 2 p.m. and a second body, believed to be that of school janitor John Carslon, was pulled from the rubble about 8 p.m.

Four people remained hospitalized with injuries, including one in critical condition.

The city’s fire chief said the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. The state fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation.

The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

