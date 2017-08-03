Long weekend forecast for London less than ideal as Ribfest gets underway

One of London’s tastiest summer festivals begins Thursday, but visitors might want to keep an umbrella handy.

Ribfest runs through holiday Monday and forecasters are calling for a mixed bag of weather for the long weekend.

The food and fun begins in Victoria Park at 11 a.m. Thursday but soon after, there’s a strong chance of showers or thunderstorms.

A concert is scheduled at the bandshell in the evening, featuring what organizers are calling the biggest acts Ribfest has ever had. Kardinal Offishall begins his performance shortly after 7 p.m., followed by Kim Mitchell and capped off with headliners The Tea Party.

Environment Canada meteorologist Yoseph Mengesha said there’s a possibility the precipitation will clear up before the concert gets underway.

“The thunderstorms are due to daytime heating, so in the evening hours it will be over, but for Friday they might continue into the evening hours because it’s more organized compared to today,” he said.

While we could see thunderstorms and even possibly hail on Friday, Mengesha notes Saturday and Sunday are looking promising.

“We’re expecting a mix of sun and cloud and the temperature will be slightly below normal because the flow will be from the northwest and cooler temperatures will follow,” he said.

The risk of rain returns on holiday Monday but Mengesha recommends residents watch the forecast closely as it could change.

Ribfest organizers say aside from 10 of the world’s top “ribbers” competing for awards, visitors will also have the opportunity to sample ethnic fair, decadent desserts, and vegan selections.

Admission to the festival is free.