Traffic
August 3, 2017 12:05 am

Man charged after stolen ETS van crashes on Jasper Avenue

By Online journalist  Global News
A A

Edmonton police said officers arrested a man Wednesday night in connection with a stolen Edmonton Transit Service van that crashed on Jasper Avenue at 114 Street.

The man has since been charged with dangerous driving, police said. They added that they were investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police did not say whether there were any injuries.

READ MORE: Man says he just ‘wanted to go for a ride’ after Calgary Transit bus stolen

The City of Edmonton declined to comment on the incident because there was an active police investigation into the matter.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
114 Street
City of Edmonton
Edmonton
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton Traffic
Edmonton Transit Service
EPS
ETS
Jasper Avenue
Stolen ETS van
Stolen Van
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News