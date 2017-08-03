Man charged after stolen ETS van crashes on Jasper Avenue

Edmonton police said officers arrested a man Wednesday night in connection with a stolen Edmonton Transit Service van that crashed on Jasper Avenue at 114 Street.

The man has since been charged with dangerous driving, police said. They added that they were investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police did not say whether there were any injuries.

READ MORE: Man says he just ‘wanted to go for a ride’ after Calgary Transit bus stolen

The City of Edmonton declined to comment on the incident because there was an active police investigation into the matter.