Crews called to house fire in Belcarra

Fire crews are on scene in Belcarra this hour where a fire has broken out in the roof of a large home.

Chief Jay Sharpe with the Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the house on Senkler Road on the edge of Indian Arm around 7:30 p.m.

“Right now the good thing is there’s no trees in the immediate area. I mean, there’s trees close by but not hanging over the house, so right now things are controlled,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe added about 20 firefighters are on scene, and with the extreme fire danger risk, it is possible they may have to call on Port Moody firefighters for assistance if the fire grows.

Earlier this year, a fire in Belcara tore through two homes destroying both.