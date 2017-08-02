Environment
August 2, 2017 11:03 pm

Grizzly bear with broken tooth receives root canal surgery at B.C. wildlife park

By Online News Producer  Global News

A grizzly bear underwent a root canal at wildfire park in Kamloops.

A A

A grizzly bear living in a Kamloops wildlife park underwent a root canal last Friday to repair a damaged tooth.

Knute, the eight-year-old bear, was in a lot of pain after a broken canine tooth became infected.

Staff determined that he needed a root canal to remove the dead tissue.

Coverage of grizzly bears on Globalnews.ca:

Veterinarians were brought in from the University of Calgary to help sedate the 250-kilogram bear.

He was hoisted onto a surgical table where vets took X-rays to have a better look at the tooth (Not surprisingly, doctors didn’t want a close-up look at the damaged tooth before the bear was anesthetized.)

Veterinarians took three hours to perform the root canal.

Knute is recovering well, they said.

A grizzly bear underwent a root canal at wildfire park in Kamloops.

B.C. Wildlife Park

A grizzly bear underwent a root canal at wildfire park in Kamloops.

B.C. Wildlife Park

A grizzly bear underwent a root canal at wildfire park in Kamloops.

A grizzly bear underwent a root canal at wildfire park in Kamloops.

BC Wildlife Park

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bear root canal
grizzly bear root canal
grizzly bear root canal kamloops
Kamloops bear root canal
kamloops grizzly bear root canal
Root canal
root canal grizzly
root canal grizzly bear

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News