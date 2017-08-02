Nanaimo prisoner escapes custody while attending mother’s funeral

RCMP are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody in B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

David Eanese Blackmore was escorted by staff from the Nanaimo Correctional Centre to attend his mother’s funeral in Port Alberni.

Blackmore slipped out the rear door of the Yates Funeral Home in the 4400-block of Gertrude Street and police have been searching for him ever since.

He is described as a 45-year-old white male, 6’0″ tall and 161 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He has three tattoos: an ice cream cone of skulls on his left forearm; Pegasus on his inside right forearm and a scorpion on his right shoulder.

Blackmore was in custody for drug offences and possession of stolen property at the time of his escape.

Anyone who see Blackmore should call 911 immediately.