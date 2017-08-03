Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, August 03, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

As we head closer to the August Long Weekend, our weather pattern will remain the same. Expect dry and warm conditions with filtered sunshine through variable smoke.

Because of the stable weather pattern, smoke will likely continue to be a factor today. A chance of partial clearing is possible tomorrow when the upper ridge changes shape slightly, but there is a lot of uncertainty with predicting smoke behavior.

Today’s daytime high range: 30C to 37C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla