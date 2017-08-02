Tagalog language used more than ever in Saskatchewan

Since 2011, Saskatchewan has witnessed a 123 per cent increase in the Filipino language Tagalog.

With more than 24,125 people speaking Tagalog, it’s the most common mother tongue language used in Saskatchewan other than English or French. The second most spoken language is German at 22,695 and third is Cree at 17,795.

The stats don’t surprise Regina & District Chamber of Commerce CEO John Hopkins. He expects the trend to continue.

“The Filipino [language] makes a lot of sense given that we’ve seen thousands of Filipino people coming to Saskatchewan to take advantage of the opportunities that are here. There’s Filipino businesses [in Regina], there are Filipino employees [working] all over the place,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said he welcomes the influx.

“It continues to diversify our population which is a good thing and it also creates more opportunity with businesses, [people] starting Filipino businesses,” he said.

Glenda Obes moved from the Philippines to Regina 10 years ago. Over the years, she has noticed more services catering to Filipinos. So much so, she is now part-owner of G & J Filipino Food Store.

“[It’s] because of the opportunity you can have here, I think there is more and more immigrants going to come to Regina,” Obes said.

Obes hopes as more people from her homeland move here that everyone will come to feel about Canada as she does.

“It feels like we really are in our place, it feels like home, like we are in the Philippines,” Obes said.