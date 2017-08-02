Westbank First Nation lifts flooding-related water quality advisory

It’s back to business as usual for thousands of Westbank First Nation water users who live and work on IR 9.

Almost three months after flooding first caused water quality problems for the Westbank First Nation’s IR 9, a water quality advisory for the reserve was lifted.

IR 9 was first put on a boil water notice on May 5 because flooding had caused turbidity levels to rise in Okanagan Lake, which is the reserve’s water source.

That boil water notice was reduced to a water quality advisory at the beginning of June.

The utility cleaned out its system and has been waiting for the turbidity in the lake to settle. As of Wednesday afternoon, turbidity levels were low enough for 48 hours for the advisory to be lifted.

Officials suggest water users take steps to clear their own systems.

“Residents and businesses of IR 9 are being asked as a precaution to first run all cold water faucets and fountains for one full minute prior to drinking the tap water again,” the Westbank First Nation said in a media release.

“As an additional precautionary measure, faucet screens may be removed, cleaned with soapy water and rinsed.”