Three men found guilty for assaulting Calgary woman in Regina

The three men accused of a sexual assault on a woman in Regina heard their verdicts in court on Wednesday.

Jonathan Campbell of Edmonton, AB, Abdirahman Kahin of Regina, SK, and Jama Roble of Ottawa, ON were facing a wide range of charges, including human trafficking, forcible confinement, procurement and sexual assault with a weapon.

The accused sat close together in court, on occasion with a look of concern on their faces and sometimes whispering to each other, throughout the proceedings.

The charges stem back to November 2015 when a woman that knew Jonathan Campbell came to Regina from Calgary to pursue a romantic relationship with Campbell and work as an escort.

After she was picked up at the airport, she was taken to a Victoria Avenue hotel where the alleged assault began. The victim was allegedly held against her will and forced to perform several sexual acts that she says were non-consensual.

The victim made contact the Regina Police Service, who began an investigation that led to an arrest of the three accused.

In court on Wednesday, each was found guilty on a range of lesser charges, including forcible confinement, assault, sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon. The judge stated that the weapon used during the assault was a whiskey bottle.

All three men were acquitted on the human trafficking charge.

They were also found not guilty on procurement for sexual acts charge.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Chris White said he isn’t surprised by the outcome, as there wasn’t enough evidence to convict them of human trafficking.

He also said it was “murky” as to who made the plans and who was collecting or benefitting financially.

A sentencing hearing for the three men has been set for September 8.