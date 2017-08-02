Venezuelan man in Kindersley, Sask. reveals criminal past in United States

A Venezuelan man living in Kindersley, Sask., acknowledged he has a criminal history, days after a petition began circulating in hopes of calling off his deportation.

Wilmer Gonzalez revealed to Global News that he was charged with multiple crimes in the United States in 2006.

“I’m not that kind of person,” the 43-year-old said, adding that he paid all associated fines and values helping people in his new community.

Gonzalez didn’t specify what charges he faced.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gonzalez hasn’t returned a document to Global News required for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to disclose his immigration history, which would include any relevant criminal convictions.

He arrived in Canada in 2014 and has worked at the hospital and the Salvation Army in Kindersley, while coaching his son’s soccer team.

Gonzalez has applied for refugee status and permanent residency on humanitarian and compassionate grounds, but both applications were rejected, Gonzalez said.

Speaking to Global News on Monday, Gonzalez said he followed the proper steps to stay in Canada and applied to extend his work permit beyond March 2017, but it was denied.

The father of two now fears for the safety of his children and wife.

Venezuela’s socialist government is claiming victory in a referendum considered a “sham” by many international officials.

The vote essentially gives the Venezuelan government uncontested power in the country.

“This is a bad moment for my country and I feel not safe in my own country,” Gonzalez said on Monday.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be deported in late August.

An online petition calls for the government to allow Gonzalez and his family to stay.