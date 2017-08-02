RCMP investigate suspicious fire in Lochaber, N.S.

A brush fire put out as a result of quick action by a passing motorist is being investigated as suspicious, Nova Scotia RCMP said Wednesday.

RCMP had been called to the fire adjacent to College Road in Lochaber between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say it was determined the fire was intentionally set in a wooded area nearby.

The fire was extinguished by a motorist who had a large truck containing a water tank on board, preventing the fire from spreading through the surrounding forest.

When the fire occurred, it was at a time the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had deemed the forest fire hazard to be very high.

RCMP and DNR are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-522-2200. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.