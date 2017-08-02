Feeding Our Future picnic helps nourish youth in Montreal

Kids just love to be creative and art is one of student Mikayla Tchokoani’s favourite subjects.

“I like to draw real things, like a rose, a house, food, a building, anything.”

She was one of dozens of kids from Montreal-area schools who were invited to a picnic at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts to look at art and create a bit of their own.

Tchokoani had the chance to experience a number of activities.

“Look at pictures of the museum, we were drawing, we had a paper and we were drawing our own museum too.”

It was part of a three-day event that started Wednesday called Feeding Our Future, organized by Moisson Montreal and Sodexo, a food services company. The whole thing was part of a larger summer campaign called Hunger Doesn’t Take a Holiday, aimed at providing meals for needy kids.

These kids, who get lunches during the school year, don’t get the same service during the summer holidays. That’s why organizers arrange to have summer picnics for them.

Richard Daneau, Moisson Montréal’s executive director, said that in former years, the group hosted a BBQ.

“This year, instead of doing a BBQ, we decided to do a day at the museum. So, in addition to feeding their stomach, we’re feeding their soul.”

According to Moisson Montreal, more than 39,000 kids between three and 17 years old depend on food aid. The group said its lunch program during the school year serves 900 children; about half of them will attend the picnic.

Moisson Montreal is trying to raise $50,000 for the Hunger Doesn’t Take a Holiday campaign, which runs until Aug. 20. So far, about $19,000 has been raised.

“For every dollar we get, the Moisson is able to distribute $15 worth of food,” Daneau said.

The museum picnic lasts for about two hours.

“It’s a lot of fun because we get to look at the pictures, we get to colour, and we can do some art,” Tchokoani said.