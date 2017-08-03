ONTour Concert series makes a stop in Peterborough with Our Lady Peace

Ontour concert series made a stop at Peterborough MusicFest on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The free concert is part of Ontario’s 150 anniversary celebrations.

The concert kicked off at 7:15 p.m. with River Town Saints opening the show. Coleman Hell performed at 8:30 and Our Lady Peace hit the stage at 9:45.

“I love Peterborough. I actually lost my teeth playing hockey here about 15 years ago. So it’s always cool to come back to the city of Peterborough. People are going to see a wacky side of the River Town Saints,” said lead singer of River Town Saints, Chris Labelle.

Ontour is stopping at 23 communities across the province.

A few thousand people filled Del Crary Park.