Record number of road work in NDG

There are 195 road work projects planned in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough this year — that’s a record amount of construction.

In the Snowdon district, 25 projects are scheduled for 2017, which is an unprecedented amount.

It means drivers are faced with multiple road closures, detours and traffic delays.

The work is being done as part of a major work blitz after the borough received additional public works funds this year from the City of Montreal.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to catch up on projects, which we hoped to do a year or two ago and people are saying, ‘can you finally do my road?'” Marvin Rotrand, Montreal city councillor for Snowdon told Global News.

“In fact, there is widespread public support to say, ‘grab the money and do it.'”

Rotrand spent part of his Wednesday canvassing support for his re-election bid.

While he was collecting nomination signatures, Rotrand said he understands the frustrations of residents with the construction — but he promises the work will be finished on time.

“This isn’t rocket science,” he said.

The borough also has big plans to rebuild de la Savane Street beginning next week — a $14 million project.