John Oakley Show – Wednesday August 2, 2017

It’s another hot one today but we cool things off with your one stop look at the midweek edition of the John Oakley Show – Today we talked about Theriault brothers, the cost of healthcare, air conditioning in a rental apartment, change of heart during divorce and Mark Steyn drops by to talk President Trump, Kevin Johnston, and the new documentary by Al Gore.

More charges for Theriault Brothers

Const. Michael Theriault and his brother, Christian Theriault, have been charged with public mischief in addition to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with the Dec. 28 incident with Dafonte Miller in Whitby. AM640 Legal Analyst Joseph Neuberger describes why the new charges were added and talks about the bail conditions.

Health-care costs for typical Canadian family will eclipse $12,000 this year: Fraser report

A typical Canadian family of four will pay $12,057 for health care in 2017 — an increase of nearly 70 per cent over the last 20 years, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank. Bacchus Barua, senior economist with the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Health Policy Studies and co-author of The Price of Public Health Care Insurance, 2017 joins AM640 and tells the John Oakley Show that “one thing is for certain; it’s not free”

Mark Steyn Time

Host of the Mark Steyn Show joins us for his Wednesday segment for a chat about JK Rowlings Tweet, Kevin Johnston free speech and more news from south of the border.

Rental buildings charging tenants to use air conditioners

Tenants who have never had to pay extra for the right to use her air conditioner are in shock to receive a letter from landlords demanding that they pay a fee or remove their air conditioning unit. Jim Murphy, president of the Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario — which represents owners of apartments, tells AM640 the air conditioning fee is just a way for landlords to recoup the growing costs of hydro.

Study suggests half of those considering divorce had significant change in feelings a year later

Researchers at the University of Alberta and Brigham Young University in Utah conducted an online survey of 3,000 people aged 25 to 50 who have been married for at least a year. One out of four of the respondents said they had thought about divorce in the last six months. The study suggests half of those considering divorce had a significant change in their feelings when they were asked again a year later. Host of AM640 Dating and Relationship Show, Laura Bilotta joins the show and discusses the various reasons for the change of heart.

