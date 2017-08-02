One dead in collision between several vehicles in southeast Calgary

One person is dead after a collision between at least four vehicles in southeast Calgary Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the 400-block of 130 Avenue S.E. at around 12:30 p.m.

WATCH: Rebecca Mayhew-Lear describes what she saw during a fatal vehicle collision in southeast Calgary.

One person was killed in the crash and another taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Collision investigators were on scene Wednesday afternoon and several roads appeared to be blocked off as officers determined what led to the crash.

More to come.