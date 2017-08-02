Train cars carrying hazardous materials burn after train derailment in Pennsylvania

All residents of a small Pennsylvania town are being evacuated hours after a freight train carrying hazardous materials partly derailed, setting some cars ablaze.

Bedford County 911 coordinator Harry Corley says officials have ordered everyone within a 1-mile radius of the derailment to leave. He says that encompasses the entire town of Hyndman, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

At least 32 cars on a CSX freight train derailed early Wednesday.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says at least one car containing liquefied petroleum gas and one containing molten sulfur have leaked and are on fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Gov. Tom Wolf says health officials are conducting air and ground studies to determine possible health effects.

A number of roads are closed and some flight restrictions are in place.