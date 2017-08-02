Manitobans weigh in on debate around measuring obesity in Canada

After Statistics Canada released new information on Tuesday about Canadian obesity rates climbing, Manitobans are weighing in on whether they think the way it was measured is fair.

According to a study from the Canadian Community Health Survey, 26.7 per cent of Canadians were obese in 2015. That’s a climb from the 23.1 per cent in 2004.

The survey measured obesity through measuring body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. BMI is a measure of someone’s body fat based on looking at their height, weight, and gender.

The 2015 survey puts Manitobans in third place at 31.7 per cent of the population being rated as obese according to a BMI scale.

However, some Manitobans say using BMI to calculate obesity is not an accurate approach to decipher whether one is obese or not.

Jason Penner is a kinesiologist and Owner of Aspire Fitness.

“To narrow somebody’s health down to just one number is absolutely impossible,” Penner said.

Experts say BMI can be a part of the calculation of someone’s health, but it can’t be the only calculation.

“To actually sit there and say one test; there really isn’t one,” Penner said.

He said there isn’t just one single body type and that you can be fit and fat all at the same time.

Now, finding time to workout and stay on the fit scale can feel like it’s next to impossible because of all of the hours you put in to work.

But registered dietitian Madelaine Morrish said if you don’t have time throughout the day to work out, then at least start your day right with a well balanced breakfast.