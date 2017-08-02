Firearms seized by Winnipeg police on the rise

By the end of July, Winnipeg police had seized 940 firearms which is more than the total amount of firearms seized throughout all of 2013.

Over the past five years, the number of guns seized has steadily climbed, according to data released by Winnipeg police Wednesday.

Cst. Jay Murray said a few reasons those numbers are on the rise could be because of special projects that lead to more seizures, increased patrols in high crime areas, projects targeting organized crime and officers receiving more intelligence.