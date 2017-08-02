Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: rain expected into the long weekend

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist

Backdrop of blue skies against golden canola fields changes to cloud with a rain risk into the long weekend.

Sunny start Wednesday

Milder Thursday

Rain late week

Warmer August long weekend

Sunny skies have returned, but rain is in the forecast heading into the long weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a cloudy start to the day with temperatures dipping down to 12 degrees, skies cleared to give us a sunny morning.

The sunshine helped warm us up into the low 20s before noon as a few cumulus clouds bubbled up.

Scattered rain showers have lingered across the region over the first few days of August.

July 2017 was the wettest year ever recorded in parts of the north, the driest ever in the south.

Those clouds will continue this afternoon with an arctic high pressure system sliding through keeping us a bit cooler with an expected high around 23 degrees or so later on.

Tonight

A few clouds will linger this evening with otherwise mostly clear skies as we drop down to a cool low into single digits.

Thursday

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected to start off our Thursday with some more clouds building in during the afternoon with a very slight chance of showers.

After a cooler start to the day, the mercury should rise up into the low-to-mid 20s for an afternoon high with a light southwesterly wind.

A high pressure system swinging through will keep central Saskatchewan in some sunshine Thursday.

Friday

Clouds and a good chance of isolated, patchy showers slip through on Friday as a weak upper low rolls in and destabilizes our atmosphere.

Depending on the exact timing and extent of the rain that hits the area, we could see a daytime high anywhere from 22 to 24 degrees in the afternoon.

Showers are expected to swing through late Friday into Saturday.

Long Weekend Outlook

Clouds and a chance of showers linger behind that system to start the long weekend on Saturday with a daytime high around 23 degrees before skies clear out to start Sunday before more clouds bubble up late in the day as we climb to a high in the mid 20s.

For Saskatchewan Day on Monday, clouds should clear out as we rise up to an afternoon high hoping to top out in the mid 20s once again.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Steph Schneck took this Aug. 2 Your Saskatchewan photo near Asquith:

