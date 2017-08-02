Saskatoon weather outlook: rain expected into the long weekend

Story highlights Sunny start Wednesday Milder Thursday Rain late week Warmer August long weekend

Sunny skies have returned, but rain is in the forecast heading into the long weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a cloudy start to the day with temperatures dipping down to 12 degrees, skies cleared to give us a sunny morning.

The sunshine helped warm us up into the low 20s before noon as a few cumulus clouds bubbled up.

19 degrees in the sun on this Wednesday morning. Yorkton has seen 13.8mm of rain already today! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/SpLwc7XGHU — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 2, 2017

We've got a few clouds hanging out with us this morning now too – currently at 21 degrees in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/bcS2pM5eXj — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 2, 2017

Feels like 22 outside in Saskatoon with humidity heading into this noon hour! https://t.co/N2YRz3BH7U #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/7Yrj5D6RSr — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 2, 2017

READ MORE: Wettest July ever recorded in northern Sask., driest in the south

Those clouds will continue this afternoon with an arctic high pressure system sliding through keeping us a bit cooler with an expected high around 23 degrees or so later on.

Tonight

A few clouds will linger this evening with otherwise mostly clear skies as we drop down to a cool low into single digits.

Thursday

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected to start off our Thursday with some more clouds building in during the afternoon with a very slight chance of showers.

After a cooler start to the day, the mercury should rise up into the low-to-mid 20s for an afternoon high with a light southwesterly wind.

Friday

Clouds and a good chance of isolated, patchy showers slip through on Friday as a weak upper low rolls in and destabilizes our atmosphere.

Depending on the exact timing and extent of the rain that hits the area, we could see a daytime high anywhere from 22 to 24 degrees in the afternoon.

Long Weekend Outlook

Clouds and a chance of showers linger behind that system to start the long weekend on Saturday with a daytime high around 23 degrees before skies clear out to start Sunday before more clouds bubble up late in the day as we climb to a high in the mid 20s.

For Saskatchewan Day on Monday, clouds should clear out as we rise up to an afternoon high hoping to top out in the mid 20s once again.

Steph Schneck took this Aug. 2 Your Saskatchewan photo near Asquith:

