Single vehicle crash lands Nova Scotia man in hospital with serious injuries

An early morning collision temporarily shutdown Highway 7 in Cole Harbour on Wednesday and has left a man with serious injuries.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP, the vehicle left the road sometime prior to 8 a.m. where it rolled over, struck a pole and landed upright.

An 84-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries although it isn’t clear what his current status is.

The highway was initially closed while RCMP collision analysts attended the scene and Nova Scotia Power and Bell Alliant repaired their damaged pole and lines.

It has now reopened to one lane in either direction.

The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.