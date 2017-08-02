Single vehicle crash lands Nova Scotia man in hospital with serious injuries

An early morning collision temporarily shutdown Highway 7 in Cole Harbour on Wednesday and has left a man with serious injuries.
According to Nova Scotia RCMP, the vehicle left the road sometime prior to 8 a.m. where it rolled over, struck a pole and landed upright.
READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP ask for help identifying mask used in robbery
An 84-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries although it isn’t clear what his current status is.
The highway was initially closed while RCMP collision analysts attended the scene and Nova Scotia Power and Bell Alliant repaired their damaged pole and lines.
READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP charge man with stunting after clocking vehicle at 162 km/h
It has now reopened to one lane in either direction.
The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.