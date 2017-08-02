Kingston, N.S., man charged with drug trafficking after 140 hydromorphone pills seized

A Kingston man has been charged with drug trafficking after police stopped a vehicle on Highway 1 in Berwick, N.S.

Police say they stopped the vehicle at approximately 4 p.m. last Thursday as part of an ongoing prescription drug trafficking investigation in Kings County.

A total of 140 hydromorphone pills — a type of opioid — were seized from the vehicle.

Ronald William Richards, 42, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Richards was remanded into custody and later released by a judge. He is set to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Aug. 29.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.