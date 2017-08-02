Worker at Ilderton concrete product facility pinned under large slab, seriously injured

The province’s Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker at a precast concrete manufacturer in Ilderton was seriously injured Wednesday after they became pinned underneath a large slab of concrete.

Few details are known, but police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. at Coldstream Concrete Ltd. at 402 Quaker Lane.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital from the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said Middlesex OPP Const. Max Gomez.

“The Middlesex OPP doesn’t have an exact estimate of the weight of the concrete block, however from the scene I understand that the use of a heavy crane was used to move the concrete block, so it would have been of considerable weight,” Gomez said.

Gomez said the OPP would assist the Ministry of Labour if required.

Coldstream Concrete Ltd., established in 1945, employs 70 people and manufactures concrete catch basins, maintenance holes and products for the sewer and water main industry, according to the company’s website.