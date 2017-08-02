Minneapolis school explosion caused by gas leak, people trapped under rubble: officials

Emergency crews are working to rescue people trapped under a building after a Minnesota school apparently exploded.
Crews were called to Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn., Wednesday morning.
A gas leak and explosion caused the school to collapse, the academy posted on Facebook.
Crews are extinguishing the fire and searching for people trapped underneath. They cannot confirm there are any fatalities despite earlier reports that one person had died.
The school is a Christian private school for students in preschool through Grade 12.
