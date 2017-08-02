This gorgeous great-grandmother just turned 100 and the internet can’t handle it

Turning 100 is an extraordinary feat in itself. But one Houston, Texas, great-grandmother who celebrated her centenary last month, also made it look so good, the internet can’t stop from admiring her.

On July 15, Zsakebaayo Hampton posted a picture of her great-grandmother to Twitter with the caption, “My girl 100th birthday party.” The photo shows a spry woman in a stylish white dress who looks decades younger than her age.

READ MORE: A 77-year-old former nun has set a record for powerlifting — now she wants to beat it

Twitter promptly exploded with praise. Since she posted it, Hampton’s tweet has received over 300,000 likes and more than 76,000 re-tweets.

My girl 100th birthday partyyyyy 😍 Had to step out icey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dHnKtRE0L1 — Reclaiming My Time (@_pretty_hustle) July 15, 2017

Man if I'm blessed to get to 100 AND look like this….y'all won't be able to tell me nothing 😂 https://t.co/AsbNHvk3VF — LongLive2️⃣4️⃣ (@_ThatGirlTC) July 16, 2017

Blackness is magical https://t.co/GDSz9k7j0C — Yasmine Whitehurst (@yasminereigns) July 16, 2017

She is the true meaning of black don't crack 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/z0aBDgeZ9W — leecee (@_itsaliciaaaa) July 16, 2017

The fact that she's still active at that age>>>>>>>>>>>>> God I need these blessings 💯 https://t.co/NxOTYypkf4 — Liive with 2 i's🎧 (@DjLiive) July 16, 2017

My family doesn't associate with him sorry. pic.twitter.com/U7CsRr5ucy — Reclaiming My Time (@_pretty_hustle) July 16, 2017

What the heck! GOOD FOR HER!!! But also what's her secret? — Molly (@GollyMollyXO) July 16, 2017



Story continues below Why she look 65 though! Can I come to the 209th party? Yall lit — Aqua Vitae (@chiefsaveahoe) July 16, 2017

Hampton told Yahoo Style that her grandmother, Kathy, organized the party and sent out invites via text and through Facebook.

“My grandmother is the one who set all of it up for her,” she said. “She is 64 years old and started planning the party last year. Since it was her [mother’s] 100th birthday party, we had to go all out.”

WATCH BELOW: 100-year-old woman credits love of wine for long life

The family decided to go with an all-white theme for the party, and the guest of honour stunned in a shimmery shift with cut-out details at the cuffs and hem. The streamlined silhouette also nodded to current spring 2017 trends.

Happy Birthday to my lil baby 😍🎉 (My granny and great granny) pic.twitter.com/8BdoiE7gNI — Reclaiming My Time (@_pretty_hustle) July 11, 2017

In a video Hampton posted to Twitter a few days before the party, her great-grandmother can be heard admitting that she has not one, but two boyfriends. Hampton says it counts among her best memories.

“A couple of days before her birthday we had a conversation about boyfriends, and she said she had two of them. She said to me, ‘Just because I’m 100, doesn’t mean I don’t like men.’”