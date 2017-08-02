Canada
Ferry between Nova Scotia and Maine temporarily out of commission

The CAT, a high-speed passenger ferry, departs Yarmouth, N.S. heading to Portland, Maine on its first scheduled trip on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

Bay Ferries is hoping its high-speed ferry running between Maine and Nova Scotia will return to service tomorrow.

It says the vessel is out of commission due to a problem, a defect in one cylinder, in the vessel’s starboard inner main engine.

But it says it hopes to have the CAT operational by Friday afternoon.

In the meantime, it says it arranged a special evening sail of the MV Fundy Rose from Saint John, New Brunswick, to Digby, Nova Scotia.

