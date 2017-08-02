Bike Share Toronto getting 70 new stations in $4M expansion

Seventy new bicycle docking stations and 700 new bikes are being added to Toronto’s bike sharing network this month, Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday.

The expansion will see Bike Share Toronto access continue to extend beyond the downtown core, with new stations as far north as St. Clair, as far east as Victoria Park Avenue and as far west as Etobicoke.

“The new Bike Share locations … will be in very close proximity to transit stations and subway stations and streetcar stops,” Tory said at a press conference in the Wallace-Emerson neighbourhood. “And this is specifically designed to complement our transit map.”

The expansion comes with a $4-million price tag, with the federal government contributing $1.25 million to the project, and the City of Toronto contributing $2.75 million.

The Bike Share Toronto system currently consists of about 2,050 bikes distributed across 200 stations. Riders can borrow and return the bicycles to any docking station within half an hour.

Great news! 70 new @BikeShareTO stations will be installed across the city over the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/8o9VI2rTWV — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 2, 2017

Bike Share Toronto, formerly known as Bixi, has been operated by the Toronto Parking Authority since 2013. Last year, Bike Share Toronto expanded by 80 stations and 800 bicycles at a cost of $4.9 million from the province.

In June, Tory announced Bike Share would offer free rides on Wednesdays in July.