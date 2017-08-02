Police looking for owner of ‘significant’ amount of money left behind in St. James business

Winnipeg police are looking for answers after a strange discovery at a business in St. James.

Staff there found an old looking envelope with a “significant” amount of money inside, along with some other personal items.

Constable Tammy Skrabek said cops are looking to find the rightful owner of the money.

“We want to be very careful and very certain that whoever comes forward knows exactly where they left the money and that it is theirs. It’s a tough thing to verify.”

Police don’t want to share too many details about the business because they don’t want random people coming forward pretending the money is theirs.

“It looks like it’s something that somebody may have had on hand and may have forgotten about,” Skrabek said. “We’re hoping that these particular items will jog somebody’s memory and say, ‘oh that’s my stuff’ or ‘that’s my friend’s stuff.'”

Skrabek also wouldn’t say how much money was lost, just that it was more than someone would normally carry around.