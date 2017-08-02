Calgary police seek man with ‘significant history’ of armed robberies
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a number of commercial robberies.
Police said the robberies took place between Friday, July 28 and Sunday, July 30.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Daniel Loveys, 28. He is described as being 5’10” tall with a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes and glasses.
READ MORE: 5-hour standoff shuts down section of downtown Calgary on Thursday
Police said Loveys has a “significant history of robberies involving a weapon” and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.