Calgary police seek man with ‘significant history’ of armed robberies

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a number of commercial robberies.

Police said the robberies took place between Friday, July 28 and Sunday, July 30.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Daniel Loveys, 28. He is described as being 5’10” tall with a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes and glasses.

Police said Loveys has a “significant history of robberies involving a weapon” and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.