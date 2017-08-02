Dow Jones hits an all-time high at 22,000, driven by Apple stocks

The stock market hit another milestone Wednesday, with the Dow Jones reaching 22,000 points for the first time.

Apple soared six per cent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow’s gain. Apple reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late Tuesday.

Drugmaker Illumina jumped 12 per cent after beating its earnings forecasts and issuing a strong outlook.

The Dow was up 68 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 22,031.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 2,478.

The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 6,388.