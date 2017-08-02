BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada in Peterborough lands $34M contract with Bruce Power

BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada in Peterborough has landed a contract to supply seven primary heat transport motors for Bruce Power.

The companies made the announcement on Wednesday morning. The five-year contract is worth $34 million.

The motors will extend the life of six of Bruce Power’s reactors. They will be made at the facility on Park Street and Monaghan Road, the former GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Canada, which BWXT acquired in December 2016.

RELATED: Bruce nuclear plans $13-billion refurbishment of six reactors in Kincardine

“We appreciate the opportunity to execute this important project for Bruce Power and take great pride in our contributions to its life extension program,” stated John MacQuarrie, president of BWXT Canada Ltd. and BWXT NEC.

“BWXT is pleased to be in a position to supply its customers with a multitude of product and service solutions to assist them in extending the lives of their nuclear plants.”

The 11,000 horsepower motors are required to drive the main circulating pumps used to push heavy water through the reactor core into steam generators. Work will commence immediately with the first motor scheduled to be delivered to Bruce Power in mid-2018.

“Partnering with BWXT for this important motor work is critical to ensuring the life extension and operation through 2064,” stated Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s president and CEO.

“Planning and preparation is key to our continued on-time and on-budget performance since January 2016 when our life extension program was started. Suppliers like BWXT and their performance are critical to our success; it’s a team effort.”

Peterborough MPP Jeff Leal praised the contract, stating nuclear energy plays a significant role in Ontario’s economy.

RELATED: Decision on storing Ontario nuclear waste delayed again for more study

“It is great to see the positive effects of Bruce Power’s life extension project being felt right here in Peterborough,” stated Leal. “Throughout its program to extend the life of six of its reactors, Bruce Power will inject billions into Ontario’s economy and generate thousands of jobs.”

Bruce Power says it supplies 30 per cent of Ontario’s electricity at 30 per cent less than the average cost to generate residential power. The company says extending the operational life of its units to 2064 will create and sustain 22,000 direct and indirect jobs every year, creating $4 billion in annual economic benefit.