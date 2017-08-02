Peterborough police give dog his last ride
Peterborough Police stepped up to help a good dog get one last car ride.
The service posted a photograph on its Facebook page Tuesday, stating that Bear, an old and sick dog, was soon to be put down.
However, Bear’s owner John McKelvey of the village of Millbrook, just west of the city, wanted to give his beloved pooch one last car ride.
Police obliged as Bear received a short ride with Const. Craig Ralph.
