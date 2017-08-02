Collision leaves three-year-old with broken collarbone: Halifax police

A collision between a vehicle and a multiple people, left a three-year-old with a broken collarbone on Wednesday night in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional police responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. at Birch Cove, finding that a vehicle had struck one adult and two children.

The woman and one child were checked out by emergency services at the scene and found to have no injuries.

One of the children was taken hospital and later diagnosed with a broken collarbone.

Police say that no charges will be laid.