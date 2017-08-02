Montreal police looking for man after alleged fraud

Montreal police are trying to locate a man who has allegedly defrauded at least one individual of $80,000.

According to Montreal police, Soriba Camara, 46, has advertised in a local Italian newspaper and says he can solve financial and health problems.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate ‘fake grandson’ fraud case

Police say the victim was asked to pay $40 for a first visit and then higher amounts for each subsequent visit.

Investigators believe there could be more victims in the Italian community.

According to police, Camara could be charged with conspiracy, fraud and theft of more than $5,000.