Male pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Mississauga
A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., overnight.
The collision happened just after midnight near Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive.
Peel EMS confirm the male victim was located without vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene.
The age and identity of the man has not been released.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.
