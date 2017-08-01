Lethbridge fire crews extinguish large grass fire in Alexander Wilderness Park

Lethbridge firefighters were kept busy on Tuesday afternoon after a large grass fire ignited in the Alexander Wilderness Park.

The blaze broke out mid-afternoon along the coulees in north Lethbridge, with flames at times reaching as high as six to nine metres, according to officials.

If it weren’t for the direction of the wind, the fire could have been far more devastating.

“The wind played in our favour and was taking the fire towards the river which we were able to jump on it and get it under control,” Platoon Chief Rob Chollak said. “If we got a wind change, we could have easily had it come into the city.”

It took over a dozen firefighters from all four Lethbridge fire stations to get the flames under control.

Tuesday’s fire broke out amid dangerously dry conditions throughout Lethbridge and southern Alberta where fire bans remain in place.

READ MORE: 4 Lethbridge residents receive warning after breaking fire ban

Officials said even the exhaust from one of their firetrucks lit some grass on fire while attending the call.

Firefighters were at the scene well into the evening hours on Tuesday to extinguish hot spots.

The fire’s cause has yet to be determined.