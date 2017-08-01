Canada
August 1, 2017 9:41 pm

Man dies after possible heart attack behind the wheel in Pierrefonds

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

Police on the scene of a crash in Pierrefonds. Tuesday August 1, 2017.

A man in his sixties is dead after his vehicle crashed into a cement post in Pierrefonds.

Police believe the man had a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle.

The crash happened in a parking lot at the corner of Aanselme-Lavigne Avenue and René-Émard Street.

The driver was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody else was injured.

