Man dies after possible heart attack behind the wheel in Pierrefonds
A man in his sixties is dead after his vehicle crashed into a cement post in Pierrefonds.
Police believe the man had a heart attack and lost control of the vehicle.
The crash happened in a parking lot at the corner of Aanselme-Lavigne Avenue and René-Émard Street.
The driver was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Nobody else was injured.
