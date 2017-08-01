Arson fire investigations in the Okanagan top priority

RCMP in the Okanagan continue investigating two major arson fires, one of which destroyed eight homes.

“We do want to assure the public that it is a serious matter that is looked at,” RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said. “There are dedicated, specialized resources and investigative techniques that come into play and are in play.”

On July 15 a fire started along Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country and quickly moved up the hillside consuming eight homes and damaging even more.

Last Sunday, a fire broke out above the second lookout on Knox Mountain in Kelowna. That fire was also deemed to be deliberately set.

“That fire is surrounded by Magic Estates, the High Point Development, and Mount Royal, which were all not immediately threatened but could have been threatened by this fire had it gotten any bigger,” Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Tim Light said.

Police are looking into the fires and trying to determine if they are connected.

“At this point in time, it is difficult to say whether we have linkages or not with these incidents but right now we are looking at all incidents that have occurred this season,” Moskaluk said.

Kelowna psychologist Heather McEachern said arsonists tend to act on impulse.

“At least half of them have major mental health issues and about 68 per cent in the last study I read have substance abuse issues,” she said. “So it is quite frequent they would be drinking, they would be mentally unstable and then they would act impulsively.”

McEachern said studies show young men to be most at risk and that there’s a commonality in personality traits among those who set fires.

“These individuals tend to generally be socially introverted, not assertive, not having much personal success either in career or personal life,” McEachern said. “They are rather isolated and they could be angry at society to a degree and uncaring and they want to do something that is a flash of attention.”

RCMP have set up a dedicated tip line for the Lake Country fire.

Anyone with any information about any suspicious activity on July 15 or anyone who may have been boating along Okanagan Centre Road West and may have cellphone photos or video to share, is asked to call the tip line at 250-707-8025.