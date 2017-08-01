Texas calf a look-a-like for KISS frontman Gene Simmons
KERRVILLE, Texas – A newborn calf in Texas has strikingly similar black-and-white facial markings to KISS frontman Gene Simmons, and the rock star likes their shared look.
Simmons’ onstage persona includes face paint, black leather clothing and wild hair. He tweeted his admiration for the calf named Genie, saying, “This is real, folks!!!”
The female calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, 60 miles (96 kilometres) northwest of San Antonio.
Heather Taccetta, who lives at the ranch with her family, said Tuesday that the calf belongs to her grandmother. The animal is named for Simmons.
Taccetta found the calf in a pasture. She says the 75-pound (34 kilogram) farm animal and its mother are fine.
Taccetta also says Genie is a family favourite and won’t be sold for slaughter.
