james eskridge
August 1, 2017 8:51 pm

He’s mayor of a sinking island. And a Trump supporter who will debate Al Gore on climate change

By Staff The Associated Press

In this May 17, 2017, file photo shows Tangier Island mayor, James "Ooker" Eskridge, speaks during an interview in Tangier, Va.

AP Photo/Steve Helber, File
A A

An enthusiastic Trump supporter who is mayor of a Virginia island that’s sinking into the Chesapeake Bay will debate former Vice-President Al Gore on climate change.

The Daily Times reports that Tangier Island Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge will appear at a CNN town hall that airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Coverage of Al Gore and climate change on Globalnews.ca:


Story continues below

The show will discuss the policies of President Donald Trump, including his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

Scientists warn that rising seas and erosion could force residents to abandon Tangier Island in 25 years.

But Eskridge recently told CNN that erosion is the real threat, not sea-level rise.

READ MORE: Rising sea levels, erosion threatens Lennox island off coast of PEI

Eskridge and Trump spoke by phone in June after CNN reported that Tangier residents overwhelmingly support the president.

Gore has been one of the world’s leading voices on fighting climate change.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
al gore debate james eskridge
james eskridge
james eskridge al gore
james eskridge al gore debate
james eskridge debate al gore
james eskridge donald trump
james eskridge tangier island
tangier island james eskridge
tangier island sinking

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News