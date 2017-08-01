Gone in 60 seconds: Alberta man shares video showing just how fast thieves can make off with your vehicle

A Wetaskiwin, Alta. resident has shared video of thieves making off with his truck to show just how quickly vehicles can be taken.

In the video, you can see a truck – which police now say was also stolen – pull into the back alley behind Ken Ross’ house and stop. A man gets out, pulls tools out of the box of the truck and starts working on the lock of the 2000 Ford F-250.

“I want people to see just how fast their early model Ford (Super) Dutys can be stolen in the blink of an eye,” Ross said.

READ MORE: Edmonton police encourage action to prevent neighbourhood crime

Ross timed the thieves. From the moment the thief makes his way to the driver’s side door to when the truck takes off is just 58 seconds.

“I was surprised on how fast it was,” Ross told Global News. “I never would have believed it until my security cameras got them.”

Just as the thief was working to start the car, the video shows Ross’ daughter-in-law – Diamond Newman – running to the driver’s side door. When she reaches it, the truck takes off and she steps in front of it and tries to stop the crime from happening.

“I didn’t really think within that matter of time,” Newman said. “I just decided… I need to do something to try and stop it because he’s not going to take something from us.”

The pair understands just how dangerous Newman’s actions were and add no property is worth your life.”We have a family member in the U of A Hospital in critical condition from a similar incident,” said Ross, adding a 17-year-old has now been charged in that case. “His vehicle was stolen [and] he was tossed out and run over by the back tire.”

READ MORE: 17-year-old faces several charges after stolen truck injures owner in Wetaskiwin

The RCMP would not comment specifically on this case but said in general, if you catch someone stealing your property, call the police.

“We just ask them to not get involved, not engage, not interact with suspects,” Cpl. Laurel Scott said. “While we recognize that you want your property, we want you to be safe and suspects are unpredictable.”

Scott added there are things you can do to deter thieves like using anti-theft devices, locking your doors and ensuring you don’t leave valuables inside. However, she noted nothing is 100 per cent effective.

“No matter what you do, vehicles get stolen,” Scott said.

She added that surveillance videos – like the one provided by Ross – do, in general, help officers in their investigation.

The vehicle being driven by the thieves at the beginning of the video has been recovered in Sylvan Lake, but Ross’ vehicle is still missing.

Top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada- 2016

1- 2007 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU

2- 2006 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU

3- 2005 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU

4- 2004 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU

5- 2003 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU

6- 2015 TOYOTA 4RUNNER 4DR 4WD SUV

7- 2003 CADILLAC ESCALADE 4DR 4WD SUV

8- 2002 FORD F350 SD 4WD PU

9- 2006 FORD F250 SD 4WD PU

10- 2010 ACURA ZDX 4DR AWD SUV

Source: Insurance Bureau of Canada