Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, August 01, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Welcome to August! In July, there was no rain recorded at the Kelowna weather station. In fact, we haven’t seen rain recorded at the Kelowna weather station since June 28th. We are currently at 33 consecutive days without rain.

The record for the driest stretch of weather in Kelowna is 44 days. That was set back in 2003 from June 23 to August 5.

We are in for more dry days ahead – at least until the middle of the weekend as we will continue to stay under a strong upper ridge. There is some uncertainty on what will happen after the weekend.

Smoke will likely continue to be a factor as the stable weather pattern won’t provide enough wind.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 30C to 37C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla